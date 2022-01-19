Wanted homicide suspect from Philadelphia arrested in Johnstown

Mugshot of 22-year-old Dashane Ferguson who was arrested in Johnstown. Police later found that he had a warrant from Philadelphia for homicide. (via Cambria County Prison)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man who had an active warrant for homicide was arrested in Johnstown Friday after refusing to leave Coopersdale Homes.

On Jan. 14, Johnstown police were dispatched to Coopersdale Homes after a caller reported there was a man inside one of the apartments who wasn’t supposed to be there and refused to leave, according to the police report.

When police arrived, they met with 22-year-old Dashane Ferguson who gave them a false name and became agitated with the officers, saying that his father was shot by police, so he doesn’t like police.

Police reported they asked for identification from Ferguson, though he claimed he didn’t have a driver’s license or state ID for Pennsylvania because he was a Muslim.

Officers said they placed Ferguson in handcuffs and found individually wrapped baggies of suspected weed in his pockets, and they transported him to state police barracks for fingerprinting to identify him.

Once police found out Ferguson’s identity, they discovered he had an active warrant from Philadelphia for homicide.

Ferguson was arraigned on a felon drug charge in addition to providing false identification to officers and disorderly conduct.

He’s confined to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $500,000 cash bail. He has a preliminary hearing slated for Jan. 25.