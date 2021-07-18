Wanted escaped inmate taken into custody in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police found a wanted inmate who escaped from the Blair County Prison Thursday evening July 15.

UPDATE: William Hampton, Jr. was found Sunday morning, July 18, at around 1 a.m. He was arrested on the 400 block of N. 10th Avenue in Juniata at a relative’s home, according to Altoona police. He was placed back in the Blair County Prison.

William Hampton Jr., 41, Courtesy: Altoona Police

ORIGINAL STORY:

William “Billy” Hampton Jr., 41, is wanted by the Altoona police for charges relating to his escape after he walked away from a community work detail at Fairview Cemetery Thursday, July 15, at around 7:40 p.m. He was last seen at the cemetery on 1611 9th Street.

Hampton is described as a 5’9” to 5’10”, 150 to 160 pound white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, khaki pants with “Blair County Prison” on the leg, and a green bandana. Hampton has a prominent tattoo on his neck.

If seen, do not approach.

Anyone with information regarding William Hampton Jr.’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Altoona Police Department at (814)-949-2490.