Wanted: Police search for suspect in Cambria County stabbing

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An arrest warrant was issued today for a man accused of stabbing another man in Reade Township, Cambria County on May 24.

Jaiquain Steve Taylor

Jaiquain Steve Taylor, 26, of Altoona, PA, was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Simple Assault, one count of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and one count of Possessing Instrument of a Crime. An arrest warrant was issued by Magisterial District Judge Michael Zungali.

As previously reported, on May 24, at 8:26 p.m., Troop A, Ebensburg Patrol Unit members were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence within the 700 block of Ridge Road. Upon investigation, troopers learned that a 25-year-old male of Fallentimber, PA had been stabbed and was transported by private vehicle to UPMC Altoona hospital for treatment prior to troopers’ arrival. The male was last reported to be in stable condition.

Taylor is described as 5’05”, 200 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact 911 or Troop A, Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.