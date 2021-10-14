Wanted Blair County men found in Centre County

Police officer making an arrest, escorting a young man in handcuffs toward the back seat of his police car, at night.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two wanted Blair County men, one from Altoona and the other from Duncansville, were arrested after being spotted playing PA Skills Games in Centre County.

Garrett Bowser, 26, of Duncansville and Brandon Shaffer, 31, of Altoona, were wanted on warrants in Blair County when they were spotted at the Lykens Market gaming area multiple times cashing PA Skills Tickets on Aug. 26. Both were reportedly wanted in a separate investigation and also had warrants out of Blair County.

When police made contact, they reported that Shaffer attempted to run out of the front doors of the market. He was arrested by multiple troopers at that point. Bowser was also taken into custody.

According to the report, police found paraphernalia in plain view in the vehicle Shaffer was driving. Bowser took responsibility for it, police stated.