BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Blair County man who was wanted on a home improvement fraud charge is now behind bars, police said.

Allegheny Township police said that Terry Geist Jr., 42, of Hollidaysburg stole $10,650 after he was hired in January to do remodeling work on a kitchen at a residence on Hillside Drive. Geist reportedly was doing business as Keystone Custom Carpentry.

Terry Geist Jr. mugshot via the Blair County Prison

Geist was paid $5,750 to begin the work on January 10. According to the report, he said the work would take two or three weeks to finish. Just a few days after, Geist was written another check for the amount of $4,900 for quartz countertops, according to the criminal complaint.

Geist then went to remove the kitchen doors and cupboards that were supposed to be taken and re-finished then re-installed, however that was the last time he went to the residence. When the homeowner was able to contact Geist about finishing the work, he would come up with excuses about an illness, police said.

In March, Geist reportedly contacted the homeowner to let them know that the counter tops were ready to be picked up at B.C Stone in Everett and that he was going to finish work at the end of the month but he never came, police said.

Police said that they then spoke to a B.C. Stone employee in April, who told them that Geist was contacted, at least 15 to 20 times since January that the counter tops were ready but he never came to get them.

Geist is currently lodged in Blair County Prison. He has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 1.