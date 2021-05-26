Altoona police search for man accused of sexually assaulting child

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are looking for a 41-year-old man charged with 507 felony counts after an investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl from the time she was 8 years old.

Jason Brandt is charged with 84 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, 32 counts of rape, 24 counts of statutory sexual assault and 104 counts each of unlawful contact with a minor, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.

According to Altoona police, Brandt evaded officers Tuesday night when detectives arrived at his home to serve a search warrant and later police received information that he bought a bus ticket to North Carolina.

Anyone with information about Brandt’s whereabouts is asked to contact Altoona police at 814-949-2490 or send a private message through Facebook.