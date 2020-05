ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police released information on their Facebook page looking for Joshua Adam Shaw on domestic violence charges from May 8, 2020.

They believe Shaw is staying at a home on Broad Avenue but say they were denied entry to search for him.

Shaw is charged with unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, simple assault, and harassment.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joshua Shaw is asked to call 911.