WANTED: Altoona Police search for attempted homicide suspect

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are looking for an individual wanted for an attempted homicide that happened early in the morning Saturday in Altoona.

According to Altoona Police Department Facebook post, Melissa Thompson is wanted on charges relating to a stabbing that happened at The Palace at about 3 a.m. that left a victim with multiple severe injuries.

Thompson is wanted on attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and other related charges.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Altoona Police Department at (814)-949-2490 or send a private message to their Facebook.