WANTED: Altoona Police search for assault suspect

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly entered a residence and assaulted a male and female victim while they were sleeping.

Elijuah Jihad Easterling is wanted on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault and harassment. Easterling is also wanted on two additional PFA violation warrants, according to police.

The incident occurred around 4:20 a.m., the morning of Sept. 22. Easterling is alleged to have climbed through an unlocked window to the residence and assault the victims.

Anyone with information on Easterling’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Altoona Police Department by phone, 814-949-2490, or Facebook message.