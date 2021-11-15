‘Want to die for your PS5?’ Johnstown man charged over alleged armed robbery

WINDBER, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is facing charges after he allegedly barged into a Windber apartment and held a man at gunpoint to steal his PlayStation 5 (PS5).

Shawn Wallace, 34, was identified as one of two men that the victim said forced their way through the front door of his apartment, looking to steal his PS5 at gunpoint on Nov. 11. The victim told police he was able to grab his PS5 and iPad at one point and run out of the apartment and into a neighbor’s. The two men reportedly followed and found the victim in the bathroom of the other apartment.

After asking the victim if he “wanted to die over his PS5” while pointing a gun at him, Wallace, who the victim kept referring to as “P” hit him in the head and face with the gun. With the victim dazed, the two grabbed his PS5, iPad and stole $25 from his wallet.

The victim was able to identify Wallace in a photo line-up two days later, according to the complaint.

Wallace is now facing felony counts of robbery and aggravated assault, and numerous misdemeanor charges for theft, receiving stolen property, and terroristic threats. He was placed in Somerset County Prison on $100,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24.