Walmart to limit number of customers in stores beginning Saturday

by: Kaley Lynch

(WIVB) – Walmart will start limiting the number of customers who can be in a store at once, to about 20 percent of each store’s capacity.

Starting on Saturday, April 4, all Walmart’s will allow five customers inside per 1,000 square feet of store space.

The chain announced the news on its website Friday.

To manage the new restriction, store associates will mark a line at a single-entry door and direct arriving customers there. Customers will be admitted one-by-one and counted.

Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be let inside on a one-in, one-out basis.

Stores will also institute one-way movement through aisles in many stores, using floor markers and direction from associates.

