Walmart to host hiring events in Central Pa.

BENTONVILLE, AR. (WTAJ) — Walmart is hosting hiring events nationwide, including two in the Central Pa. region.

In an effort to strengthen its supply chain, hiring events will `take place in Bedford and Woodland, Nov. 3 -4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations

Walmart Distribution Center – 181 Walmart Rd., Bedford, PA 15522

Walmart Distribution Center 100 Walmart Dr., Woodland, PA 16881

Walmart is looking to fill a range of roles including lift drivers, order-fillers, diesel technicians, drivers, warehouse workers and equipment operators.

In total, Walmart is holding hiring events across 38 states in an attempt to hire thousands of associates. The average supply chain associate wage is $20.37 and is based on multiple factors.

For anyone wishing to apply, visit the Walmart hiring website or text 240240 to learn about open positions and events.