BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Walmart is hosting a job fair at its Bedford Distribution Center.

The fair starts tomorrow morning from 9 a.m. To 6 p.m. at the Bedford Distribution Center on Walmart Road.

You can learn about a few different open positions and meet one-on-one with someone from the center’s management team.

We’re told all full-time positions qualify for benefits.

If you can’t make it in person, applications are available online.