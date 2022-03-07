CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —A Walmart employee faces charges after police said he stole money from a woman’s wallet in Clearfield County on March 5.

Travis Dixon, 45, of Clearfield was working as a cart-pusher when he found a wallet in one of the carts and took around $800 in cash, according to the charges filed. Police found the money on Dixon, along with a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Dixon faces theft and drug-related charges. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled in the near future, according to police.