Walmart Distribution donating trailers full of items to Clearfield fundraiser

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Walmart Distribution will be sponsoring Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County’s inaugural “Shop for a Cause” fundraiser sale in early April.

The company plans to donate over 10 trailers full of merchandise for the fundraiser set to begin on April 2 at the Clearfield Fair Grounds in the Expo 1 Building. Habitat for Humanity will reportedly use the funds raised during the sale for their next construction project in the community.

Masks and social distancing will be asked of everyone attending the sale and limits will be placed on individuals allowed in the building at a time.

Visit the Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County‘s event page to learn more about the sale.