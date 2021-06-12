Wallet, cell phone worth $2K stolen from shopping cart

A personal point of view of shopping with a push cart in the grocery store

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft involving $2,000 in personal belongings stolen from a shopping cart.

Troopers say a shopper at Tractor Supply along North Center Avenue in Somerset Township had their wallet and iPhone 11 stolen from their shopping cart by an unknown individual(s).

The wallet reportedly contained $1,000 cash and credit cards. In total, $2,000 in personal items were stolen.

Troopers recommend that any valuable personal items be kept on your person at all times when shopping or when your attention is diverted from keeping them safe.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Somerset at (814) 445-4104.