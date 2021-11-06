Walk to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease takes place in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Residents of State College gathered on Nov. 6 to take part in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to end Alzheimer’s.

The walk took place at Medlar Field at Spikes Stadium at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony to kick off the event.

On walk day, participants honored those by taking part in the touching Promise Garden ceremony. The Promise Garden flowers signify people’s connection to Alzheimer’s and the reason they fight to end the disease.

The ceremony is a mission-focused experience that signifies the association’s togetherness in the fight against the disease.

The walk was held in accordance with CDC guidelines. That means safety protocols such as social distancing, masks (when required), hand sanitizer stations, contactless registration and more are required.

Options were offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods for those that could not make the State College Walk.

The walk is the world’s largest event that raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

For more information about the walk in State College visit Alzheimer’s Association’s website.