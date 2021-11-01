Walk to End Alzheimer’s to take place in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over 280,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s in Pennsylvania alone, and this weekend, State College residents are encouraged to show their support to end the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place in-person at Spikes Stadium (Medlar Field) at Penn State University in State Nov. 6. Registration can be done online or in-person at 9 a.m. The walk is estimated to be around two miles.

Participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony at 10 a.m., which is a “mission-focused experienced that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease,” the association said. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s personal connection to Alzheimer’s.

Social distancing will be practiced, and other safety precautions will include wearing a mask where required, contactless registration and hand sanitizing stations.

“Our Walk to End Alzheimer’s events are about the community and we are looking forward to seeing our friends and families back in person this year,” Jennifer Brownlee, walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, said. “These Walk to End Alzheimer’s events help provide for education programs, care & support and research towards a cure for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia.”

For more information or to donate, head to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s page on the Alzheimer’s Association website.