Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Altoona raises over $17,300

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s took place at the Altoona Curve Saturday, Oct. 23. (courtesy: Alzheimer’s Association)

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Altoona raised over $17,300 from over 100 participants, the organization said.

The event took place Saturday at the Altoona Curve Stadium, and participants not only joined the walk – but donated to the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Altoona Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised over $17,300, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. (courtesy: Alzheimer’s Association)

“The Altoona walk went extremely well despite the rain,” Lynzy Groves, walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, said. “We had about 100 participants and have raised over $17,300! There is still more time to help us reach our goal of $42,000 by the end of the year, and National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness and National Family Caregiver Month is in November, so I am sure that we will reach our goal.”

The top fundraising team was Memory Marches, which raised more than $2,000.

It’s reported more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a leading cause of death in the U.S. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Pennsylvania alone, the Alzheimer’s Association reported that there are more than 280,000 people living with the disease and 500,000 caregivers.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the largest fundraising event for the disease. It takes place annually in over 600 communities nationwide.

For more information on the disease and the fundraising event, head to the Alzheimer’s Association website.