Walk MS Altoona 2021 to be held virtually

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — To give the MS movement a voice and to fight for a world free of Multiple Sclerosis, Walk MS Altoona will be virtual this year.

Due to the pandemic last year, nearly 100,000 participants came together virtually and collectively raised over 24 million dollars to change the world for everyone affected by this disease. Walk MS Altoona will be held on May 1.

Friends and family can walk around outside to help raise money for the cause. To register for the event, visit the Walk MS website or call 855-372-1331.