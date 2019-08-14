Walk “Laps for Liam” This Sunday!

HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA (WTAJ) – This Sunday ‘Point of Fitness’ invites the community to support “Laps for Liam.”

Liam is a 2 month old baby boy born with Spina bifida, a condition where his spine wasn’t growing properly.

Liam and his mother received help from the Ronald McDonald House which is where the proceeds from the walk will go.

The event will be held Sunday, August 18th at the Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg and admission is five dollars per person.

There will be a DJ, 50/50 raffles, Ice cream and free pizza! Come out and run or walk “Laps for Liam!”