CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Individuals are invited to lace up their sneakers and walk for a good cause as the 2022 Johnstown Walk of Hope will happen on June 4.

Starting 2016, the Johnstown Walk of Hope has been raising money for those that have been diagnosed with cancer. Even though the walk takes place in Johnstown, the money goes toward patients receiving care at Joyce Murtha Breast care Center, UPMC-Hillman Cancer Center, and Conemaugh Cancer Center for medical testing, treatment, travel, medications, and some household expenses.

The walk will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Trojan Stadium. There is no admission so the event is open to anyone who would want to participate in the walk for a good cause, but however donations can be made at the entrance gate, according to their website. There are no lap requirements so folks can go at their own pace, or they can even just watch from the sideline.

Any purchases from concession stand, t-shirt sales, and basket giveaways will also go towards the cause.

They still do need volunteers for the walk in June, if interested, applicants can sign up online. If anyone would like to make a donation but won’t be ale to participate, can do so by visiting their donation page.