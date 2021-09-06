‘Walk for Suicide Prevention and Awareness’ to take place in DuBois

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team is hosting the 12th Annual Walk for Suicide Prevention and Awareness on Sept. 12 at the DuBois City Park.

The park opens at noon and the program starts at 1 p.m. with the walk to follow. It is free to register for this event. You can register online or register in person on the day of the walk.



Participants are asked to wear comfortable walking shoes and layered clothing that they can remove or add layers to as they walk. There will be rest spots placed along the walking route; water and assistance will be provided if needed.

Most people can complete the walk within an hour. It will stick take place in the event of rain.

You can also donate to the fundraiser online., If you are interested in helping with the walk (setting up, serving refreshments, etc.) contact Mary Brown at info@1istoomany.org.