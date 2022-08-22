DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Get ready to lace up those sneakers as a walk raising money for awareness towards suicide will be coming to DuBois in September.

On Sunday, Sept. 11 at the DuBois City Park, the 13th Annual Walk for Suicide Prevention and Awareness will take place once the Walk program starts at 1 p.m. The Clearfield Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team, Inc. is holding the walk.

In order to register for the walk, interested participants can go to their website, and fill out a form. Registration is available for an individual, to join an existing team or just create a new team. Any money raised during the walk goes towards the Clearfield Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team’s goal to reduce the amount of suicides that occur within the two county areas.

If you can’t make the walk but would still like to donate you can do so by going to their website.

According to their website, it takes about an hour for everyone to finish the walk around the course but participants are welcome to take their time. Rest spots will be placed along the course with water for participants.

If it is raining outside, the walk will still take place but the course will be altered and all walkers will be credited with going the entire distance.

No rollerblades, skateboards, bikes or scooters will be allowed in the walk.