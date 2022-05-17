BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Jaffa Shriners annual Walk for Love is returning this June to support the Shriners Hospital For Children.

On June 12 at the Jaffa Shrines Center in Altoona, the Walk For Love Fundraiser returns to benefit the Shriners Hospitals For Children. The walk is in conjunction with Shriners International and is to symbolize the walk that Shriner Children endure daily.

The one-mile walk will begin at 1 p.m. with registration being between 11:45- 12:45 p.m. Pre-registration for the walk is $25 and day of registration is $30. Those who pre-register will receive an event t-shirt.

Following the walk, the Community Days event will begin. The community and those who walked are invited to join in the fun with refreshments and fellowship.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

For additional information and to pre-register visit Jaffa Shriner’s online website.