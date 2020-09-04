Walat’s Bar fire ruled accidental in Somerset County

BOSWELL, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews, along with the Somerset County Coroner were called to Walat’s Bar on Route 30 after a fire broke out Wednesday morning, leaving one man dead.

The State Police Fire Marshal Unit determined the fire was accidental. It was caused by a malfunctioning cooler compressor in the bar.

66-year-old Martin Walat, who co-owned Walat’s Bar, was discovered in the dining room area of the establishment. Walat’s manner of death is still pending autopsy results.

The investigation is ongoing by PSP and Somerset CIU.