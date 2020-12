BRADFORD TWP., CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Vermont man was arrested and placed in jail after state troopers conducted a traffic stop in Clearfield County.

Police say that 40-year-old Brian Roberts was pulled over on Nov. 30 near mile marker 124.4 on I80 west in Bradford Township. It was just before 9 p.m. when police say they found the car was stolen out of Vermont.

Roberts was taken into custody without incident and arrigned. He’s currently in the Clearfield County Jail.