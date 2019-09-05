Voters can try new voting machines before November election

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Folks in Blair County are invited to practice using the new voting machines.
The sessions will be held over the next few weeks at public libraries throughout the county.
The Director of Elections said she wants people to be comfortable using the ballot and scanner before the next election on November 5th.
Here is a full list of when and where for the hands-on demonstrations:
- Thursday, September 12, 2019 Tyrone-Snyder Public Library 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
1000 Pennsylvania Avenue, Tyrone
- Tuesday, September 17, 2019 Claysburg Area Public Library 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
957 Bedford Street, Claysburg
- Wednesday, September 18, 2019 Bellwood-Antis Public Library 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
526 Main Street, Bellwood
- Thursday, September 19, 2019 Altoona Area Public Library 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
1600 5th Avenue, Altoona
- Monday, September 23, 2019 Hollidaysburg Area Public Library 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
1 Furnace Road, Hollidaysburg
- Tuesday, September 24, 2019 Martinsburg Community Library 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
201 South Walnut Street, Martinsburg
- Thursday, September 26, 2019 Roaring Spring Community Library 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
320 East Main Street, Roaring Spring
- Monday, September 30, 2019 Williamsburg Public Library 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
511 West Second Street, Williamsburg