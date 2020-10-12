Voters and political analyst discuss Trump’s upcoming visit to Johnstown and election

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — President Donald Trump is set to visit Johnstown on Tuesday for a “Make America Great Again,” rally at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport. With Pennsylvania being a critical state for both candidates to win, a political analyst and two voters discussed the upcoming election.

“If the election were held today, and it’s not today if it were held today it looks like Biden has a small lead,” said Dr. Raymond Wrabley, Division Chairman of Political Science at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.

Cambria County has voted largely democratic over the years but in 2016, President Trump changed that.

“Donald Trump won Pennsylvania last time after the state had gone democrat six straight elections and Donald Trump won by 46,000 votes out of 6 million cast…so not by very much. He won by 23,000 votes in Cambria County,” said Wrabley. “We’re a shrinking county with an aging population with a demographic profile that just looks increasingly republican.”

With Trump set to make his visit to Johnstown on Tuesday, voters we spoke with were split.

“This county’s not at ease. We need to get to a point where we can get along with each other, talk to each other, sit down at the table. The republican party and the democratic party have always been able to work things out but it’s to the point now that no one wants to deal with each other…and it’s basically because of Trump,” said Artie Lightfoot.

“I feel like with democrats, you get a little bit of breadcrumb and you know that’s it. They don’t push you to go out and actually get something and do something with your life. It’s just sitting at home, we’ll give you a little something like whatever that may be as far as living off of government assistance,” said Jenny Hill.

Wrabley believes Pennsylvania could dictate the election.

“The electoral college math works for both of them without Pennsylvania but it’s a key state and being called a tipping point state…whichever way it goes is likely to tip the election and it’s going to be close.”

He adds that most people already have made up their mind on who they’ll be voting for, but says it’s a matter of people actually voting who have registered.

Tomorrow’s event is open to the public and doors open at 4 p.m.