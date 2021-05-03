Volunteers to help cemetery before Memoria Day

ALTOONA, Pa – (WTAJ) Volunteers have been cutting the grass and maintaining the grounds at the Oakridge Cemetery in Altoona for years and now they need your help.

Now with spring showers tall grass in some cases is covering headstones at the cemetery.

John Wagner who is a volunteer said, “In all honesty our veterans don’t deserve to live like this.”

And to make sure no one rests like that John Wagner and a very small group of volunteers, at least once a month go to the cemetery in Altoona to do it themselves.

Wagner said, “We try to get in here as much as we can and our full-time jobs and our full-time careers it’s really really hard to get in here and do the stuff.”

The reason why the cemetery doesnt have its own mantainance crew is because over the years dating back to the 1800’s many families paid for perpetual care, but 100 years ago perpetual care was 10-cents. Today it’s roughly $200 and to make matters worse the cemetery is completely full.

Wagner said, “Since the cemeteries are full and there’s no more money coming in then there’s really no way to move it so the only way the turn is turned two volunteers to come out and help cut this.”

If you would like to help out to just go to their Facebook page it’s called Friends of Oakridge Cemetery