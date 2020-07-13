Volunteers team up to clean up Oakridge Cemetery

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Volunteers in Altoona teamed up at the local Oakridge Cemetery with lawnmowers, weed whackers, and other lawn tools to tackle waist-high weeds and unkempt grass.

Oakridge, which has numerous military members in their final resting place, was being hit hard by the rain, heat, and sun causing the grass to grow wildly.

“With everything going on in the world right now, this is a little thing we should be able to keep up and support our veterans because there’s so many out here,” said organizer Courtney Zeak.

Courtney said she came up with the idea after recently visiting Oakridge and did a Facebook live video. That’s when a number of people decided to volunteer and help out with the task at hand.