Volunteers of PawZone Dog Training Group honor late owner, dog trainer Lisa Leipold

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Volunteers with a local dog therapy group gathered yesterday to remember their founder and trainer, who passed away this week.

Members of the PawZone Dog Training Group came with their pets to form an Honor Guard at the Altoona Funeral Home where friends of Lisa Leipold were being received.

All of the dogs had been trained as therapy dogs by Leipold, a nationally certified trainer.

Before the pandemic, members of the group visited nursing homes , but this year, they gathered outside the facilities to cheer up residents isolated by the pandemic.

They hope to continue that mission.

“The sudden loss of Lisa this week has devastated us and our goal in this is to keep the therapy dog group together and to continue to do Lisa’s work that she started,” said Tamsen Nuss, a member of PawZone Dog Training of Altoona.

Lisa Leipold was a well-known dog trainer in the area and the owner of PawZone Dog Training of Altoona.