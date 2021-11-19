Volunteers needed to help decorate Bellefonte for Victorian Christmas

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellefonte Intervalley Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers to help decorate for the 2021 Victorian Christmas.

The event will rely heavily on local volunteers especially those who can climb up ladders for traditional decorating. If enough volunteers are not available, then decorating for the 40th Annual Victorian Christmas will be canceled.

Decorating will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 at the train station in downtown Bellefonte and decorating will continue until 1 p.m. Ladders and decorations will be supplied, all the Chamber of Commerce needs is volunteers.

Those who would like to volunteer for Saturday’s decorating event should contact Sally Houser by email at srchouser@comcast.net or by phone at 814-355-2917.