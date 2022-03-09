BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Easter for Eli is back and looking to go big by making 10,000 Easter baskets, and they need the community’s help.

Over the last two years, Easter for Eli wasn’t able to build baskets, but they’ve been collecting baskets and items in preparation for their 2022 event. They are aiming high in hopes to make 10,000 Easter baskets to donate to children who are currently in the hospital.

On March 12, starting at 8 a.m., they are looking for volunteers to help load trailers and set up at the National Guard Armory in Duncansville. Then on March 13, at 8 a.m., the basket build with the community will take place as they look to reach their 10,000 basket build goal while also trying to raise $10,000 in gift cards. Community members can stop by to build baskets or donate completed baskets.

For the baskets, gift cards and monetary donations will be accepted, for a monetary donation, you can utilize Venmo, Paypal, and Facebook.

Venmo – Easter-for-Eli

Paypal – Easterforeli@aol.com

Facebook – Easter for Eli

If you donate a completed basket, please do not put any food or candy inside.

The Easter for Eli non-profit was started after three-year-old Elias “Eli” Garrett lost his courageous battle with non-Hodgkins T-cell Lymphoma on May 7, 2009. In his memory, “Easter for Eli” was started to collect Easter baskets for children who are hospitalized during Easter.

The event looks to make this the biggest “Easter for Eli” yet as they will be donating to over 20 Children’s hospitals and 10 Ronald McDonald homes.