STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The time for State College’s 2022 Arts Festival is almost here, however they are still looking for volunteers.

The Arts Festival runs from July 13 to July 17. Volunteers will be relied to help guide visitors from the Information Booth to the venues, sell wristbands, help out with Festival set up days before, work in the office, and to be an Artist Ambassador.

There are two main volunteer positions still available to sign up for, the Sidewalk Sale Ambassador position and “The Proud, The Few, The Green Crew.”

Sidewalk Sale Ambassador Role

Volunteers will be tasked with providing assistance and information to artists. If the artist needs to take a quick break, the ambassador will have to watch their stand. Ambassador’s are asked about basic State College and Festival information.

Ambassadors will be walking a significant amount during their two or three hour shift. They are also asked to be familiar with the State College area as they will be asked about Penn State and State College.

Volunteer to be a Sidewalk Ambassador online.

“The Proud, The Few, The Green Crew”

Volunteers are needed to be apart of the Arts Festival’s famous trash crew, “The Proud, The Few, The Green Crew.” Volunteers will empty trash, recycling, and compost receptacles while helping keep the grounds clean.

Volunteers will receive a special collectible Green Crew T-shirt, sponsored by Karch Auto. Work boots or sneakers are required as there will be some lifting and walking.

In order to sign up for The Green Crew, individuals will have to fill out a form online on the Arts Festival website.

More information regarding the volunteer opportunities can be found online or anyone with questions can call 814-237-3682.