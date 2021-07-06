Volunteers needed for dunk tank at Duncansville Community Days

White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs falls in the dunk tank after a ball was tossed by a reporter ahead of a luau hosted by US President Barack Obama on the South Lawn for members of Congress and their families June 25, 2009 at the White House in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Duncansville Community Days returns Thursday, July 15 to the Duncansville Park and a local vendor is in need of volunteers.

One of the vendors, Operation Our Town, is in search of volunteers to participate in the dunk tank for all shifts during the three-day event.

Hours for the Operation Our Town dunk tank are from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m July 15 and July 16. Hours for July 17 are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Those who volunteer to be dunked will be scheduled in one-hour time slots. Anyone who is interested in participating is asked to contact Silke Morrison by phone at 814-502-4461 or email at silkem09@gmail.com.

Operation Our Town is a Blair County organization that aims to fight drugs and violent crime in the area. Since its start in 2006, the organization has awarded over a million dollars to local organizations and service providers for drug education and prevention programs.

Those interested in volunteering for neighborhood initiatives with Operation Our Town can fill out an online application located on the organization’s website.

The Duncansville Community Days will run from Thursday, July 15 to Saturday, July 17. Stuckey Ford will kick off the event Thursday with a car show from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Community Days will close with a firework show at 10 p.m.