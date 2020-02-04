Volunteers needed for a local organization’s project

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The United Way of Blair County is kicking off their annual ‘Glass Slipper Project.’

The organization is looking for volunteers and donations to make this year a success.

The project helps local girls by providing new and gently used prom and formal gowns for anyone in need.

The organization will set up a boutique in the Logan Valley Mall for students to shop around and hopefully find their perfect dress.

For organizers, this event is all about making sure each girl in need can go to their dance.

“A lot of them leave with happy tears; a lot of them have huge smiles on their faces. It’s just a great, great feeling to know that we are helping a girl feel like a princess for one night,” said Melanie Shildt: Executive Director- United Way of Blair County.

Accessories will also be on hand.

If you want to donate a dress, they are in need of large and plus sizes.

You can drop them off at the Penn Highlands Community College in the logan valley mall.

You can also sign up to be a volunteer on the United Way of Blair County’s website by clicking here.