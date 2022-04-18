CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site said it’s actively recruiting volunteers for its Volunteer Trail Crew.

Trail crew members will assist park staff with the maintenance and upkeep of the 12-mile long the “6 to 10 Trail,” which follows the historic inclined planes and levels the Portage Railroad along the eastern front of the Allegheny Mountains. There will be a monthly workday planned throughout the summer from May through December to help improve trail conditions and safety for park visitors.

It’s reported the priorities for the first year are to remark the trail route, clear debris and track from the winter season, maintain the trail corridor by cutting back vegetation during the growing season, and removal of invasive plants and shrubs.

Those who are interested can apply for the position by clicking here. Volunteers must be able to hike distances up to two miles on possible steep and rocky terrain to access work areas. Volunteers may be required to carry an equipment pack of up to 20 pounds.

The project will be ongoing into 2023 and beyond with additional trail priorities being accomplished as the project grows.

For more information on the position, contact the park volunteer coordinator at Margaret_Speicher@nps.gov. For more information on the Allegheny Portage Railroad, visit nps.gov/alpo.