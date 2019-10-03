Volunteers helping vets

More than 300 people volunteer at the Van Zandt Va Medical Center in Altoona.

They offer veterans everything from rides to medical appointments and trips to Altoona Curve games. This month, these volunteers are raising money to continue their efforts.



They’re holding their annual silent auction on the first floor of the VA hospital. It’s open most week days from 9 am to 3 pm. You have until October 18 to bid on items and help veterans in the hospital, and other vets in need.

“We’ve donated to the veterans homeless fund, to the veterans needy fund, to the wall of honor, the pictures and different other funds that are here at the VA.



Since 2010, VA hospital volunteers have raised more than $20,000 to help veterans served by the Van Zandt VA Medical Center. Most of the volunteers are veterans, themselves.