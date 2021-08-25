Volunteers from Martin’s make ‘courage capes’ for kids in hospital

(WTAJ) — Volunteers from Martin’s in Altoona and Huntingdon made courage capes for patients at the Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital Pediatric Emergency Department.

“We’re making capes to help the kids not feel scared in the hospital,” 6th grader Leirah Keagy said.

More than 20 volunteers from Martins and Giant food stores in Altoona and Huntingdon were on hand to make courage capes for patients.

“It’s great to be able to volunteer and to get her into it and give back to the community and to raise her to want to do that is awesome,” Jackie Keagy said.

Martins and Giant have been partners of the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals since 1997. And, right here in Central Pa. they have raised more than $6.7 million for the children’s hospital.

“It can be a scary place when you go to the hospital it just makes them feel a little bit safer and secure so we just try to decorate them to make them fun and exciting for the kids. something to make their day a little happier,” Stacy Rhoads, a Martins employee said.

The courage capes are handmade from donated t-shirts and painted with happy images and words like courage and bravery.



When children come to the emergency room it can be scary.

But with these capes on, children become more of a superhero and less of a patient.



“I want them to feel better,” Leirah Keagy said.