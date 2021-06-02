Volunteers building first mountain bike trail in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Over the past few years, mountain biking has become more popular, while some surrounding counties offer some trails to ride, Blair County wasn’t one of them.

The community is coming together to change that by building a trail in Altoona.

The trail is a little over two miles past the horseshoe curve tunnel, while this could be a big attraction for the area, community members said they are happy to bring this sport to their own backyard.

If you have never been mountain biking, one rider explains the feeling.

“It is an adrenaline rush for just about everyone,” Spokes N Skis Owner Troy McMullen said.

A feeling many hope more will experience with the creation of a new trail system, currently being built by volunteers on land provided by the Altoona Water Authority.

“A lot of it is just cleaning the overburden off the ground so you can ride through, moving the logs, building rock bridges for the streams, just moving everything so you can get through it smoother,” McMullen said.

The group is starting with a beginner loop, a figure-eight for the more experienced, and will add on from there.

Central Blair Recreation is supporting the effort with a bigger goal in mind.

“Sponsoring it, promoting it, and hopefully bringing more people into the community for the local businesses,” Central Blair Recreation Executive Director Michael Hofer said.

And while McMullen hopes to sell a few more bikes, he said all businesses in Blair County could benefit.

“When we go ride as a group outside the area we are always stopping somewhere on the way back, whether it is a store or to eat, have some drinks anyone who comes to ride these trails will patronize other local businesses,” McMullen said.

They are hoping to have the trails done by the end of summer and are welcoming anyone who wants to help volunteer.

They’re currently are meeting at the trail every Wednesday at 5:30 PM.