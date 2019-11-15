Volunteer Week: Taproot Kitchen

It’s volunteer week for the WTAJ morning team. Our Morgan Koziar paid a visit to Taproot Kitchen, a community kitchen, garden and meeting space that works to create opportunity for under-served community members. The non-profit organization is committed to the concept that “everyone has a place at the table.” Taproot also serves as a catering company, and works to provide dishes for local shops like Good Day Cafe. The organization receives food donations from grocery stores in our area like Wegman’s and Trader Joe’s as well as local farms to prevent food waste. Taproot Kitchen utilizes food that otherwise wouldn’t make it to market.

Sharon Schafer, founder & director of Taproot Kitchen says, “Taproot Kitchen would not be possible without our volunteers. We rely on our volunteers to pick up the produce and process the foods.”