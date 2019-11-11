Volunteer Week: St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store

The WTAJ Morning team is volunteering across Central PA this week. Christy Shields and Morgan Koziar stopped by the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store to give them a hand with sorting the donated clothing.

The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store sells donated clothes to raise money to help those in need in the community. The money raised, goes towards the soup kitchen, helping people pay their bills, or even helping those who have lost their homes in a fire. They also have a program where they will provide you with the proper clothing to go on job interviews.

St. Vincent de Paul needs volunteers to help them sort through the donations that come in, tagging the items, putting them on the shelves, along with helping at the cash registers. If you would like to volunteer you can fill out their volunteer application by clicking here.

The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is open Monday – Friday from 9 – 5 PM and Saturday form 9-4 PM. They are closed on Sundays. You can find more information on their Facebook page or on their website: https://svdpcares.org/thrift-stores/