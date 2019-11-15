Volunteer Week: Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

Maggie Smolka and Christy Shields volunteered with the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign for volunteer week on WTAJ news this morning.

“Our kettles are just a Christmas tradition,” Larry Fulmer, the core commanding officer and pastor at the Salvation Army in Altoona, said. “I mean you can’t think of Christmas without the Salvation Army.

The Red Kettle Campaign is always looking for volunteers. They ring all the way to Christmas Eve.

“I have been doing this for about 5-6 years,” Mary Axon, one of the volunteers, said. “I enjoy doing it. They helped me when my kids were younger so I’m paying it forward with that.”

Click here if you’re interested in lending hand.