BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — After receiving a new heart and spending 75 days in the hospital, volunteer firefighter Dalton Igoe is being discharged from UPMC in Pittsburgh.

A firefighter with the Lakemont Fire Department, Dalton will be moving to a cardiac rehab center. In a Facebook post, he said he was able to walk more without assistance in the past two weeks and is slowly improving every day.

Dalton was born with a congenital heart defect and had his very first open-heart surgery at 8 months old. He then had his first heart transplant at 15 years old.

In May, Dalton was hospitalized after suffering two heart attacks while responding to a call with the fire department. He was later told in July a match for another heart transplant was found.

Dalton’s heart transplant took place on Thursday, July 7, which also happened to be his son’s 4th birthday.