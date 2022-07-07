BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A few weeks ago, Dalton Igoe had two heart attacks, now after waiting almost two years he is receiving a new heart.

Two months ago, Igoe, who’s a volunteer firefighter with the Lakemont Fire Department, suffered two heart attacks while responding to a call. He’s been in the hospital since. On Wednesday, July 6, Igoe received the news he’s been waiting for — a match for a heart transplant was found.

“We have offered a ton of prayers for the donors family because that is not an easy decision to make and you never want to see somebody else lose a life so that you can keep a loved one, but organ donation is a pretty big thing,” Igoe’s aunt, Carole McMahon-Confer said.

In 2021, Igoe woke up one morning with legs swollen so badly he couldn’t walk. Igoe was born with a congenital heart defect and had his very first open-heart surgery at 8 months old. He then had his first heart transplant at 15 years old.

Nearly a decade later, Igoe is set to undergo another heart transplant on Thursday, July 7, which also happens to be his son’s 4th birthday.

While the road to recovery will be anything but easy, Igoe has a strong support system behind him.

If you’d like to help with medical expenses visit Rock Daltons Beat, the page their t-shirt sale, and the Venmo account where donations can be made for Igoe’s medical expenses.