ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Allegheny Township Volunteer Fire Company is hosting their chicken barbecue fundraiser this weekend.

It’ll be this Saturday, September 14, starting at 11 a.m, at their fire hall on Sugar Run Road.

Folks are asked to donate $9, and paid meals must be picked up by 12:30 p.m.

There will also be a bake sale at the fire hall, provided by the Rail City All Star Competition Cheerleaders.