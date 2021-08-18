Volunteer fire companies get nearly $100k in our central region.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than $600k in grants has been awarded to local volunteer fire departments across the state, including 20 in our central Pennsylvania region.

The grants were awarded to qualifying local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities with fewer than 10,000 people. The funding may be used for training and equipment purchases directly related to fighting brush and forest fires.

​”Our first responders take their responsibility to protect communities and our natural resources very seriously and an important way to show our appreciation is to ensure they have the necessary tools and resources,” Gov. Wolf said. “These grants will allow our first responders to prepare for and, if needed, douse dangerous wildfires so that our communities remain safe.”

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego thanked volunteer fire companies for their service to communities close to home, as well as those members who often join DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry crews battling wildfires far beyond Pennsylvania’s borders. Several crews have been sent West to fight wildfires caused by hot, dry summer conditions, while also responding regularly to local woodland and brush fires.

They noted the wildfire grants help enable smaller companies to concentrate more on public safety and training while easing their fiscal constraints.

“Smaller communities, especially rural areas, deal with the same fire dangers larger cities have, such as building fires and vehicle accidents, but they also have to be prepared to handle brush and forest fires,” State Rep. Frank Burns said. “These grants are designed to help make sure those departments are prepared and trained to battle these types of potentially deadly situations.”

Grants given locally include:

Cambria County

Ashville Volunteer fire Company No. 1 $1,600

Carrolltown Fire Company $4,480

East Taylor Volunteer Fire Company $665

Gallitzin Fire Company No. 1 $10,000

Loretto Fire Company $2,387

Bedford County

Bedford Volunteer Fire Department $7,977

Saxton Volunteer Fire Company $3,750

Six Mile Run Area Volunteer Fire Company $881

Southern Cove Volunteer Fire Company $10,000

Blair County

Excelsior Fire Company No. 1, Bellwood $8,726

Clearfield County

Glendale Volunteer Fire Department, Coalport $7,500

Union Township Civilian Defense Fire Company $1,137

Huntingdon County

Marklesburg Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 $10,000

Stone Creek Valley Volunteer Fire Company $2,133

Jefferson County

Oliver Township Volunteer Fire Company $5,000

Perry Township Jefferson County Volunteer Fire Company $2,500

Somerset County

Addison Volunteer Fire Department $10,000

Hooversville Volunteer Fire Department $2,020

New Baltimore & Area Volunteer Fire Company $5,360

New Centerville & Rural Volunteer Fire Company $2,250

The total for our local region is $98,366.

For the full list of all departments across the commonwealth, you can click here.

In 2020, more than $591,000 was awarded to 109 volunteer fire companies. The grant program, offered through DCNR and paid through federal grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, has awarded more than $14.5 million since it began in 1982.