CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Local volunteer firefighting companies can receive up to $12.5k in state funding aimed at assisting rural companies with fighting brush and forest fires.
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is offering up to $12.5k in funding for training and equipment. The deadline to apply for the grant is May 12.
“Over the past several years, I’ve secured more than $1 million to help our local firefighters, and I’m committed to ensuring they have the resources they need to keep our communities safe,” State Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria) said. “But I cannot apply on their behalf, which is why I am urging them to do so, and to contact my office if they need help.”
For more information about the grant visit DCNR’s website.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.