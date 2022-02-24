CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Local volunteer firefighting companies can receive up to $12.5k in state funding aimed at assisting rural companies with fighting brush and forest fires.

The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is offering up to $12.5k in funding for training and equipment. The deadline to apply for the grant is May 12.

“Over the past several years, I’ve secured more than $1 million to help our local firefighters, and I’m committed to ensuring they have the resources they need to keep our communities safe,” State Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria) said. “But I cannot apply on their behalf, which is why I am urging them to do so, and to contact my office if they need help.”

For more information about the grant visit DCNR’s website.