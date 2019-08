EVERETT, BEDFORD CO. Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Bedford report that several volunteer fire companies responded to a fire around 2 a.m. today, Friday, August 9.

The fire took place on Stein Road. Three rows of hay(roughly 2000 bales) were engulfed in flames.

Two tractor-trailers were parked between the rows, but only one was safely driven out.

PSP estimates the loss at roughly $160,000